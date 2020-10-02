Vogue: Does Amy Coney Barrett Believe Life Begins at Fertilization?

Vogue wants to know: Does Amy Coney Barrett believe life begins at fertilization?

Let me answer that question with a question. When does Vogue think life begins? Seriously. When? What moment, if not fertilization. Because y'know when I'm looking for scientific facts my first thought is to look to the editors of Vogue.

It's right above the groundbreaking article, "The Story Behind Ginger Spice's Iconic Union Jack Dress."

So let me answer their original question that's meant to stoke fear in the cold hearts of lazy thinkers. I'll answer your question. Does Amy Coney Barrett believe life begins at fertilization? Let's look at the science you bubble brained fashionistas.

This is from Princeton.edu:

