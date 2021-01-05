NY Times Celebrates China's Version of "Freedom."
The left has altered and emptied many words of their meaning including "male and female," "Amen," "marriage," and even "human being."
Next up is "freedom."
China resembles what “normal” was like in the pre-pandemic world. Restaurants are packed. Hotels are full. Long lines form outside luxury brands stores. Instead of Zoom calls, people are meeting face to face to talk business or celebrate the new year.
The country will be the only major economy to have grown this past year. While such forecasts are often more art than science, one outfit is forecasting that the Chinese economy will surpass that of the United States in 2028 — five years earlier than previously predicted.
The pandemic has upended many perceptions, including ideas about freedom. Citizens of China don’t have freedom of speech, freedom of worship or freedom from fear — three of the four freedoms articulated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt — but they have the freedom to move around and lead a normal day-to-day life. In a pandemic year, many of the world’s people would envy this most basic form of freedom.
I'm just wondering. In the near future, will it be enough for them to ban us from social media and make it impossible for us to work or will we still have actual reeducation camps and guillotines. Asking for pretty much all my Catholic blogosphere friends.
So when Fauci, Biden, and Kamala mandate vaccinations and the hypodermic Stasi comes to your door it'll all be in the name of freedom. A new kind of freedom that you just don't understand and because you don't understand it, the state will open your mind to the new freedom with a "Freedom Camp" where you will stay until you understand.
Have fun.
Thank you for asking ... and wondering.ReplyDelete
China is back to normal because the CCP Overlords forcefully house arrested/barricaded people with positive CCP virus away from the populous.
And don't even thing about the possibility that China planned to cripple everyone else's economy with their virus, or <>
I had "cancel you!" in the "<>" above, but <> works.Delete
Having read the entirety of the NYT article what I garner is that the CCP kept their economy open across the breadth of the country while imposing draconian and perhaps homocidal policies of control very publicly in the city of Wuhan. Whether they even did that to a large extent is impossible to determine because we cannot trust either the CCP or our own "media" to tell us the truth.ReplyDelete
What we do know (or at least I believe) is that c-1984 reports from China are w..a..y low and the illness is far more rampant there than has been reported.
I also know that here, in the USA, the draconian "lockdowns" have done virtually nothing to stop the flu and that the only visible result is the loss of tens of thousands of small businesses, the true lifeblood of our economy. Recent statistics say well over 100,00 'local' family owned restaurants alone are gone forever, thank you very much. The latest CDC pronouncement is that masks are of little to no value and closing schools when children are the least likely to be infected or get ill is dangerous to the children's mental health.
The entire point has been the weakening of the country, to bring us to our knees economically and in line with the ideal socialist one world state where goods are distributed "fairly", there are fewer of "those people we don't want too many of" (RBG quote regarding abortion), there are no nation-states, "world peace" prevails and the only war is against indivdual freedom.